Celia Perry, sterile processing technician, consolidates case carts for decontamination at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2023. The Sterile Processing and Distribution department receives and decontaminates instruments and goods from all patient care areas, providing priority support to BAMC’s operating rooms. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

