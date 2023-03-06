Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sterile Processing and Distribution [Image 9 of 10]

    Sterile Processing and Distribution

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Jocelyn Ginter, sterile processing technician, decontaminates instruments at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2023. The Sterile Processing and Distribution department receives and decontaminates instruments and goods from all patient care areas, providing priority support to BAMC’s operating rooms. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

