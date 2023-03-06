Jocelyn Ginter, sterile processing technician, decontaminates instruments at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2023. The Sterile Processing and Distribution department receives and decontaminates instruments and goods from all patient care areas, providing priority support to BAMC’s operating rooms. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 13:59
|Photo ID:
|7679241
|VIRIN:
|230308-D-HZ730-0935
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sterile Processing and Distribution [Image 10 of 10], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT