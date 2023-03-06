Sterile Processing and Distribution

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mark Kogo, Sterilization Processing and Distribution noncommissioned officer in charge, unloads sterilized instruments from a high-temperature sterilization autoclave at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2023. The Sterilization Processing and Distribution department provides sterilization of instrumentation through the use of steam or Hydrogen Peroxide Plasma. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

