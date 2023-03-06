U.S. Army Sgt. Terryn Lanoue, operating room technician, scans instrument sets upon being returned to the Sterilization Processing and Distribution department after use in operating rooms at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2023. The Sterile Processing and Distribution department provides support to all of BAMC’s surgical suites, clinics, patient wards, and outlying clinics throughout the San Antonio Market. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

