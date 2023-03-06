Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sterile Processing and Distribution [Image 8 of 10]

    Sterile Processing and Distribution

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Terryn Lanoue, operating room technician, scans instrument sets upon being returned to the Sterilization Processing and Distribution department after use in operating rooms at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2023. The Sterile Processing and Distribution department provides support to all of BAMC’s surgical suites, clinics, patient wards, and outlying clinics throughout the San Antonio Market. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    This work, Sterile Processing and Distribution [Image 10 of 10], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Sterile Processing

