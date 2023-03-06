Lt. Col. Tanner Hein, center, outgoing Air Combat Command Training Support Detachment 15 commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Daniel Joyce, left, Air Combat Command Training Support Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 3, 2023. Hein has over 2,700 flying hours in the F-15, T-38, and T-37. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 14:34
|Photo ID:
|7679237
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-TE159-003
|Resolution:
|6170x3778
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Training Support Squadron Detachment 15 change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT