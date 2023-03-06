Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Training Support Squadron Detachment 15 change of command [Image 2 of 5]

    ACC Training Support Squadron Detachment 15 change of command

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Lt. Col. Tanner Hein, outgoing Air Combat Command Training Support Detachment 15 commander, gives remarks to attendees during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 3, 2023. Hein is a decorated command pilot and evaluator pilot with more than 18 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 14:34
    Photo ID: 7679234
    VIRIN: 230303-F-LD599-002
    Resolution: 6904x5421
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Training Support Squadron Detachment 15 change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    15th Air Force
    Detachment 15

