ACC Training Support Squadron Detachment 15 change of command

Lt. Col. Daniel Joyce, left, Air Combat Command Training Support Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Robert Grimes, incoming Air Combat Command Training Support Detachment 15 during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 3, 2023. Grimes was an instructor in the F-15E Strike Eagle Formal Training Unit prior to becoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

