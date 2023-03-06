Lt. Col. Daniel Joyce, left, Air Combat Command Training Support Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Robert Grimes, incoming Air Combat Command Training Support Detachment 15 during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 3, 2023. Grimes was an instructor in the F-15E Strike Eagle Formal Training Unit prior to becoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 14:34
|Photo ID:
|7679239
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-TE159-004
|Resolution:
|6476x5223
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Training Support Squadron Detachment 15 change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
