Lt. Col. Robert Grimes, incoming Air Combat Command Training Support Detachment 15, speaks of his plans for the future with Detachment 15 during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 3, 2023. Grimes is a decorated senior pilot and instructor pilot with more than 17 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 14:34 Photo ID: 7679240 VIRIN: 230303-F-TE159-005 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.2 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC Training Support Squadron Detachment 15 change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.