    ACC Training Support Squadron Detachment 15 change of command [Image 5 of 5]

    ACC Training Support Squadron Detachment 15 change of command

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Lt. Col. Robert Grimes, incoming Air Combat Command Training Support Detachment 15, speaks of his plans for the future with Detachment 15 during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 3, 2023. Grimes is a decorated senior pilot and instructor pilot with more than 17 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    15th Air Force
    Detachment 15

