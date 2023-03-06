U.S. Army outgoing Command Sergeant Major Kenneth Farley, of the 522D Military Intelligence Battalion, awards presentation, to Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Huffman, Sgt. 1st. Class Robert Dobby, Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Lewis and Sgt. 1st Class Michael Nunley during change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, March 13, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

