Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 13 of 15]

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army incoming Command Sergeant Major Caryn Yruegas, of the 522D Military Intelligence Battalion, provides remarks, during change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, March 13, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 11:10
    Photo ID: 7678882
    VIRIN: 230313-A-JM436-0161
    Resolution: 5057x3372
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    TrainingDoneRight
    522DMilitaryIntelligenceBattalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT