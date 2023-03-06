U.S. Army incoming Command Sergeant Major Caryn Yruegas, of the 522D Military Intelligence Battalion, renders a salute, during change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, March 13, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 11:10
|Photo ID:
|7678884
|VIRIN:
|230313-A-JM436-0171
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT