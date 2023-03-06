U.S. Army incoming Command Sergeant Major Caryn Yruegas, of the 522D Military Intelligence Battalion, provides remarks, during change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, March 13, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 11:10
|Photo ID:
|7678881
|VIRIN:
|230313-A-JM436-0156
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT