V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise

Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Clay, an aviation operations specialist assigned to V Corps, works with Poland forces for Allied Spirit at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwöhr on March 6, 2023. This training exercise is specifically designed to train and evaluate V Corps and NATO allies, enabling rapid decision making, validation of operating procedures, and synchronization of the staff across a geographically distributed construct between the U.S. and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

