Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Clay, an aviation operations specialist assigned to V Corps, works with Poland forces for Allied Spirit at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwöhr on March 6, 2023. This training exercise is specifically designed to train and evaluate V Corps and NATO allies, enabling rapid decision making, validation of operating procedures, and synchronization of the staff across a geographically distributed construct between the U.S. and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 06:47
|Photo ID:
|7678474
|VIRIN:
|230313-A-JW284-1009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
