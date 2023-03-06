Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Infantry Division provide support for Allied Spirit at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwöhr on March 6, 2023. This training exercise is specifically designed to train and evaluate V Corps and NATO allies, enabling rapid decision making, validation of operating procedures, and synchronization of the staff across a geographically distributed construct between the U.S. and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 06:47 Photo ID: 7678469 VIRIN: 230313-A-JW284-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.13 MB Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.