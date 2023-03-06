Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise [Image 4 of 10]

    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Infantry Division provide support for Allied Spirit at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwöhr on March 6, 2023. This training exercise is specifically designed to train and evaluate V Corps and NATO allies, enabling rapid decision making, validation of operating procedures, and synchronization of the staff across a geographically distributed construct between the U.S. and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 06:47
    VIRIN: 230313-A-JW284-1004
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 
    This work, V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Allied Spirit
    VictoryCorps

