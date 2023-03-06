Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise [Image 5 of 10]

    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps provide support for Allied Spirit at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwöhr on March 6, 2023. During this training exercise, V Corps and NATO allies will execute a multinational command post exercise using computer aided simulation technology to exercise integrated command and control functions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 06:47
    Photo ID: 7678470
    VIRIN: 230313-A-JW284-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise
    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise
    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise
    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise
    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise
    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise
    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise
    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise
    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise
    V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Allied Spirit
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT