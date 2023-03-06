Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps provide support for Allied Spirit at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwöhr on March 6, 2023. During this training exercise, V Corps and NATO allies will execute a multinational command post exercise using computer aided simulation technology to exercise integrated command and control functions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 06:47
|Photo ID:
|7678472
|VIRIN:
|230313-A-JW284-1007
|Resolution:
|3753x2502
|Size:
|901.55 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps conducts Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
