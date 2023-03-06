NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 12, 2023) – The hull number of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is illuminated at sundown March 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Andrew Benvie)

