USS Theodore Rosevlet (CVN 71) General Quarters Drill

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 12, 2023) - U.S. Sailor sailors Airman Blake Johnson (left) from Sarasota, Florida and Aviation Boatswains Mate Airman Mindy Peterson from Des Moine, Iowa practice chaining machinery to the hangar bay general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 11, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Richard Tinker)

