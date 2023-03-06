Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Rosevlet (CVN 71) General Quarters Drill [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Theodore Rosevlet (CVN 71) General Quarters Drill

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Richard Tinker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 12, 2023) - U.S. Sailor sailors Airman Blake Johnson (left) from Sarasota, Florida and Aviation Boatswains Mate Airman Mindy Peterson from Des Moine, Iowa practice chaining machinery to the hangar bay general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 11, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Richard Tinker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 23:50
    Photo ID: 7678304
    VIRIN: 230311-N-RH447-1076
    Resolution: 3564x3058
    Size: 876.13 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Rosevlet (CVN 71) General Quarters Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Tinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) General Quarters Drill
    USS Theodore Rosevelt (CVN 71) General Quarters Drill
    USS Theodore Rosevlet (CVN 71) General Quarters Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    General Quarters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT