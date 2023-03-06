Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 12, 2023) – The hull number of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is illuminated at sundown March 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Andrew Benvie)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 23:50
    Photo ID: 7678305
    VIRIN: 230312-N-YG401-1002
    Resolution: 1252x1763
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

