Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuates a 24-year-old crewmember from a Canadian vessel located northwest of Graham Island in British Columbia on March 10, 2023. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew safely hoisted and transported the patient to shore in Masset, a village in British Columbia, where the patient was transferred to awaiting EMS. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

