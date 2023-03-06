U.S. Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian Coast Guard crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew hoists a 24-year-old crewmember from a Canadian Coast Guard vessel located northwest of Graham Island in British Columbia on March 10, 2023. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew safely hoisted and transported the patient to shore in Masset, a village in British Columbia, where the patient was transferred to awaiting EMS.

Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 Location: SITKA, AK, US by PO1 Ali Blackburn