A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew hoists a 24-year-old crewmember from a Canadian Coast Guard vessel located northwest of Graham Island in British Columbia on March 10, 2023. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew safely hoisted and transported the patient to shore in Masset, a village in British Columbia, where the patient was transferred to awaiting EMS.
Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 19:02
Photo ID:
|7678145
VIRIN:
|230310-G-AE983-604
Resolution:
|1598x1108
Size:
|179.25 KB
Location:
|SITKA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian Coast Guard crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia
