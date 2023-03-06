Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian Coast Guard crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian Coast Guard crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew hoists a 24-year-old crewmember from a Canadian Coast Guard vessel located northwest of Graham Island in British Columbia on March 10, 2023. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew safely hoisted and transported the patient to shore in Masset, a village in British Columbia, where the patient was transferred to awaiting EMS.

