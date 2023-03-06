Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia

Shown is a 72-foot Canadian fishing vessel Freeport, whose crew requested a medevac of a male crewmember who was experiencing medical complications and needed a higher level of care, March 10, 2023. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 7:58 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to shore in Masset, a village in British Columbia, where the patient was transferred to awaiting EMS. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy image.

