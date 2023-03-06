Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Shown is a 72-foot Canadian fishing vessel Freeport, whose crew requested a medevac of a male crewmember who was experiencing medical complications and needed a higher level of care, March 10, 2023. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 7:58 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to shore in Masset, a village in British Columbia, where the patient was transferred to awaiting EMS. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy image.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 19:02
    Photo ID: 7678144
    VIRIN: 230310-G-AE983-148
    Resolution: 1610x1112
    Size: 187.56 KB
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    Canada
    Coast Guard
    Air Station Sitka
    Masset
    Graham Island

