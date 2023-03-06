Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuates a 24-year-old crewmember

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuated a 24-year-old crewmember from a Canadian vessel located northwest of Graham Island in British Columbia on Thursday.

    The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 7:58 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to shore in Masset, a village in British Columbia, where he was then transferred to awaiting EMS.

    Coast Guard 17th District Command Center personnel initially received the medevac request from Canadian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center personnel, relaying a report that a crewmember aboard the 72-foot fishing vessel Freeport was experiencing medical complications and needed a higher level of care.

    “The vessel had numerous cables, rigging, and other snag hazards, which created a very challenging hoist scenario,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Wryan Webb, an Air Station Sitka helicopter pilot. “The safe execution of this mission is a testament to our robust training program. Despite the challenges of the hoist and this being our flight mechanic’s first operational mission, we safely brought hoisted the patient up to the helicopter through the swinging cranes and cables and successfully delivered him to awaiting EMS.”

