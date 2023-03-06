230312-N-CR519-1017 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 12, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Jenny Rudewicz, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command,and Yemeni Navy Lt. Mased Al-Nakheai work together during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023, March 12, 2023, in Manama, Bahrain. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Helen Brown)
