    IMX/CE 23 [Image 1 of 5]

    IMX/CE 23

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Helen Brown 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230312-N-CR519-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 12, 2023) Egyptian Navy Capt. Islam Khayrat, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Andy Wang, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, work together during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023, March 12, 2023, in Manama, Bahrain. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Helen Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 07:56
    Photo ID: 7677637
    VIRIN: 230312-N-CR519-1001
    Resolution: 4939x3297
    Size: 830.87 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMX/CE 23 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Helen Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

