230312-N-CR519-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 12, 2023) Egyptian Navy Capt. Islam Khayrat, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Andy Wang, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, work together during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023, March 12, 2023, in Manama, Bahrain. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Helen Brown)

