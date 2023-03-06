Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX/CE 23 [Image 3 of 5]

    IMX/CE 23

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Helen Brown 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230312-N-CR519-1013 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 12, 2023) Members of the U.S. Navy and Egyptian Navy work together during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023, March 12, 2023, in Manama, Bahrain. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Helen Brown)

