230312-N-CR519-1007 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 12, 2023) Lt. Wyatt Bland, assigned to Region Legal Service Office Mid-Atlantic, left, and Royal Navy of Oman 1st Lt. Fawzi Al-Tobi, work together during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023, March 12, 2023, in Manama, Bahrain. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Helen Brown)

