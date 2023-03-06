1st Lt. John Waller, C-17 Globemaster III pilot, 701st Airlift Squadron, flies in the right seat during a training mission, March 9, 2023. The Air Force Reserve aircrew from Joint Base Charleston's 701AS refueled in-flight from the Kansas Air National Guard's 117th Air Refueling Squadron while flying westward over the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 22:03
|Photo ID:
|7677175
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-UL476-1059
|Resolution:
|3072x4080
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|RENO, NV, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reservists over Reno Train to Win [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Della Creech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reservists over Reno Train to Win
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT