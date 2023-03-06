1st Lt. John Waller, C-17 Globemaster III pilot, 701st Airlift Squadron, flies in the right seat during a training mission, March 9, 2023. The Air Force Reserve aircrew from Joint Base Charleston's 701AS refueled in-flight from the Kansas Air National Guard's 117th Air Refueling Squadron while flying westward over the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 22:03 Photo ID: 7677175 VIRIN: 230309-F-UL476-1059 Resolution: 3072x4080 Size: 3.19 MB Location: RENO, NV, US Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reservists over Reno Train to Win [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Della Creech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.