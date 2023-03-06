Reservists over Reno Train to Win

An Air Force Reserve C-17 Globemaster III aircrew from Joint Base Charleston's 701st Airlift Squadron briefed before flying westward over the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains, March 9, 2023. The Reserve aircrew trained skills that couldn't easily be replicated locally at Charleston, such as flying over terrain, adverse weather, and aerial refueling including practicing emergency procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

