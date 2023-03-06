Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reservists over Reno Train to Win [Image 1 of 6]

    Reservists over Reno Train to Win

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Reserve 701st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots 1st Lt. John Waller and 1st Lt. Dylan Carroll look to Maj. James Witherspoon for instruction during an in-flight training mission, March 9, 2023. The aircrew from Joint Base Charleston refueled in-flight from the Kansas Air National Guard's 117th Air Refueling Squadron while flying westward over the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 22:03
    Photo ID: 7677173
    VIRIN: 230309-F-UL476-1054
    Resolution: 3648x2736
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: RENO, NV, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reservists over Reno Train to Win [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Della Creech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reservists over Reno Train to Win
    Reservists over Reno Train to Win
    Reservists over Reno Train to Win
    Reservists over Reno Train to Win
    Reservists over Reno Train to Win
    Reservists over Reno Train to Win

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reservists over Reno Train to Win

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kansas Air National Guard
    315AW
    Reserve Ready
    117th Air Refueling Squadron
    701AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT