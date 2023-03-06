Air Force Reserve 701st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots 1st Lt. John Waller and 1st Lt. Dylan Carroll look to Maj. James Witherspoon for instruction during an in-flight training mission, March 9, 2023. The aircrew from Joint Base Charleston refueled in-flight from the Kansas Air National Guard's 117th Air Refueling Squadron while flying westward over the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 22:03 Photo ID: 7677173 VIRIN: 230309-F-UL476-1054 Resolution: 3648x2736 Size: 2.99 MB Location: RENO, NV, US Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reservists over Reno Train to Win [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Della Creech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.