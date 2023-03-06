Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reservists over Reno Train to Win [Image 4 of 6]

    Reservists over Reno Train to Win

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force Reserve C-17 Globemaster III aircrew from Joint Base Charleston's 701st Airlift Squadron refueled in mid-flight from the Kansas Air National Guard's 117th Air Refueling Squadron while flying westward over the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains, March 9, 2023. The Reserve aircrew trained skills that couldn't easily be replicated locally at Charleston, such as flying over terrain, adverse weather, and aerial refueling including practicing emergency procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 22:03
    Photo ID: 7677176
    VIRIN: 230309-F-UL476-1062
    Resolution: 3072x4080
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: RENO, NV, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Reservists over Reno Train to Win

    Kansas Air National Guard
    315AW
    Reserve Ready
    117th Air Refueling Squadron
    701AS

