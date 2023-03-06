Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing a Legacy of Selfless Service Through Culinary Excellence [Image 6 of 6]

    Continuing a Legacy of Selfless Service Through Culinary Excellence

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Therese Prats 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jarrod T. Whitlock (pictured above as a private first class) and his late grandfather, Silas Watkins, shake hands to celebrate Whitlock’s boot camp graduation at the Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot at Parris Island, South Carolina, Mar. 13, 2015. A native of Georgia, Whitlock was inspired by his grandfather, who was a Montford Point Marine, to join and serve as a food service specialist. (Courtesy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Continuing a legacy of selfless service through culinary excellence

