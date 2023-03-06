Continuing a legacy of selfless service through culinary excellence

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jarrod T. Whitlock (pictured above as a private first class) and his late grandfather, Silas Watkins, shake hands to celebrate Whitlock’s boot camp graduation at the Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot at Parris Island, South Carolina, Mar. 13, 2015. A native of Georgia, Whitlock was inspired by his grandfather, who was a Montford Point Marine, to join and serve as a food service specialist. (Courtesy photo)

