Continuing a legacy of selfless service through culinary excellence

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jarrod T. Whitlock prepares food for the Cold Plate Competition at the Joint Culinary Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia, Mar. 5, 2023. The dishes in the Cold Plate Competition are judged on the presentation, texture, and color of the food. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

