U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jarrod T. Whitlock prepares food for the Cold Plate Competition at the Joint Culinary Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia, Mar. 5, 2023. The dishes in the Cold Plate Competition are judged on the presentation, texture, and color of the food. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 15:09
|Photo ID:
|7677031
|VIRIN:
|230305-A-RQ926-1121
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|PETERSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing a Legacy of Selfless Service Through Culinary Excellence [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Continuing a legacy of selfless service through culinary excellence
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT