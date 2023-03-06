U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jarrod T. Whitlock, a food service specialist stationed in Norfolk, Va., poses for a portrait at the Joint Culinary Service of Excellence at Fort Lee, Virginia, Mar. 3, 2023. His late grandfather and mentor, Silas Watkins, served as a food service specialist and Marine Enlisted Aide with the Montford Point Marines, the first African Americans to ever serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 15:09 Photo ID: 7677030 VIRIN: 230305-A-RQ926-1085 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.04 MB Location: PETERSBURG, VA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing a Legacy of Selfless Service Through Culinary Excellence [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.