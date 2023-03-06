U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jarrod T. Whitlock, a food service specialist stationed in Norfolk, Va., poses for a portrait at the Joint Culinary Service of Excellence at Fort Lee, Virginia, Mar. 3, 2023. His late grandfather and mentor, Silas Watkins, served as a food service specialist and Marine Enlisted Aide with the Montford Point Marines, the first African Americans to ever serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 15:09
|Photo ID:
|7677030
|VIRIN:
|230305-A-RQ926-1085
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|PETERSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing a Legacy of Selfless Service Through Culinary Excellence [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Continuing a legacy of selfless service through culinary excellence
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT