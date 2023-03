Spc Bridger Buehner, a food service specialist assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group Support Battalion, stands outside the “CK,” or Containerized Kitchen after preparing the meal for judging during “Final Four” of the Philip A. Connelly Competition at Camp Williams, Utah, February 25, 2023. The Philip A. Connelly Award is given to the best food services organization in the Army. (US Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 14:01 Photo ID: 7677023 VIRIN: 230225-Z-CA120-0031 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 5.5 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FSC Participates in Connelly Competition [Image 33 of 33], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.