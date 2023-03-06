Soldiers assigned to and supporting the 1457th Forward Support Company, 1457th Engineer Battalion, Utah National Guard, participate in the “Final Four” of the Philip A. Connelly Competition at Camp Williams, Utah, February 25, 2023. The Philip A. Connelly Award is given to the best food services organization in the Army. (US Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 14:01 Photo ID: 7677020 VIRIN: 230225-Z-CA120-0029 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.28 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FSC Participates in Connelly Competition [Image 33 of 33], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.