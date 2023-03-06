Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition [Image 28 of 33]

    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell 

    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to and supporting the 1457th Forward Support Company, 1457th Engineer Battalion, Utah National Guard, participate in the “Final Four” of the Philip A. Connelly Competition at Camp Williams, Utah, February 25, 2023. The Philip A. Connelly Award is given to the best food services organization in the Army. (US Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 14:01
    Photo ID: 7677019
    VIRIN: 230225-Z-CA120-0028
    Resolution: 5921x3595
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FSC Participates in Connelly Competition [Image 33 of 33], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition
    FSC Participates in Connelly Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    food service
    national guard
    connelly competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT