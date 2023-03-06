Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Gray (left) and Samuel Stanovic, both judges during the stand outside the food sanitation center at the 1457th FSC’s field kitchen during the “Final Four” of the Philip A. Connelly Competition at Camp Williams, Utah, February 25, 2023. The 1457th Forward Support Company, 1457th Engineer Battalion, Utah National Guard, advanced to the national round of the competition after winning regionals last summer. (US Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 14:00 Photo ID: 7676999 VIRIN: 230225-Z-CA120-0019 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.78 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FSC Participates in Connelly Competition [Image 33 of 33], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.