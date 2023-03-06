JCTE Pastry Competition

A baked Alaska with strawberry accompaniments rests on a display at the 47th Joint Culinary Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia, Mar. 5, 2023. The JCTE is an annual event, where more than 200 military chefs from around the globe, including all branches of the U.S Armed Forces and international military teams, showcase their talents and improve readiness by promoting military culinary excellence. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

