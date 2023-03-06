Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JCTE Pastry Competition [Image 6 of 8]

    JCTE Pastry Competition

    PETERSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Therese Prats 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Blessie Isnec, a culinary specialist with the 287th Field Feeding Company in Fort Stewart, Georgia, receives feedback on her pastries at the 47th Joint Culinary Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia, Mar. 5, 2023. The JCTE is an annual event, where more than 200 military chefs from around the globe, including all branches of the U.S Armed Forces and international military teams, showcase their talents and improve readiness by promoting military culinary excellence. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023
    Location: PETERSBURG, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCTE Pastry Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culinary specialist
    food service specialist
    dessert
    Fort Lee
    JCTE
    JCTE2023

