JCTE Pastry Competition

U.S. Army Spc. Jeremy Joaquin, a culinary specialist with the 287th Field Feeding Company in Fort Stewart, Georgia, adds finishing touches to his desserts at the 47th Joint Culinary Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia, Mar. 5, 2023. The JCTE is an annual event, where more than 200 military chefs from around the globe, including all branches of the U.S Armed Forces and international military teams, showcase their talents and improve readiness by promoting military culinary excellence. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

