Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment celebrates their Regimental Day [Image 1 of 5]

    23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment celebrates their Regimental Day

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Polish soldiers assigned to the 23rd Artillery Regiment participate in their regimental day ceremony held at Boleslawiec, Poland, March 10, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 09:24
    Photo ID: 7674603
    VIRIN: 230310-Z-XG945-0027
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment celebrates their Regimental Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment celebrates their Regimental Day
    23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment celebrates their Regimental Day
    23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment celebrates their Regimental Day
    23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment celebrates their Regimental Day
    23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment celebrates their Regimental Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT