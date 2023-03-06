Grey skies in Bolesławiec: 23rd Silesian Artillery Regimental Day

BOLESLAWIEC, Poland - Grey skies and rain could not wash away Polish high school students' excitement and interest while climbing inside an M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle during an open house event held as part of the Polish 23rd Silesian Artillery's regimental day on March 9, 2023.



Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Division participated in the Polish army's ceremony and community outreach event. Community members had the opportunity to interact with Soldiers and understand what is happening at their local military installation.



The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe.



"Today was the first event that the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion participated with our fellow NATO partners to create a better understanding of our partnership and to continue to build upon that," said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jill Steel, a senior enlisted leader with the HHBN. "We also were able to showcase both countries' vehicles, equipment, and capabilities."



The 23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment hosts a monthly open house for the local community. Nevertheless, this was the first time the Ivy Division had the opportunity to participate in it and provide polish high school students with a hands-on understanding of how Ivy Soldiers operate their machinery.



Taking part in community-outreach events like this one helps improve interoperability and demonstrates our commitment to our Polish allies, said Sgt. Michael Farmer, a fire support specialist assigned to the HHBN. "It's not only great to help build cohesion between the Polish and the U.S. Army, but it's also an honor to be here and display our vehicles as part of their day celebration. Events and opportunities like this one certainly demonstrate that we are stronger together."

