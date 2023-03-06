U.S. Army Col. Kareem P. Montegue, left, deputy commander of the 4th Infantry Division, talks with Lt. Col. Krzysztof Malankiewicz, right, commander of the 23rd Artillery Regiment, during the regiment’s day ceremony held at Boleslawiec, Poland, March 10, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 09:23 Photo ID: 7674622 VIRIN: 230310-Z-XG945-0072 Resolution: 5052x3368 Size: 1.05 MB Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment celebrates their Regimental Day [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.