23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment celebrates their Regimental Day

U.S. Army Col. Kareem P. Montegue, deputy commander of the 4th Infantry Division, claps during the regimental day ceremony of the polish 23rd Artillery Regiment held at Boleslawiec, Poland, March 10, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

