JGSDF Tour USS Miguel Keith

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Capt. Tomotsu Motomura, assigned to JGSDF Western Army Aviation group, speaks with Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), during a tour of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) at CFAS Mar. 10, 2023. The Miguel Keith crew hosted the tour for JGSDF Western Army Aviation group personnel to familiarize them with the ship and aircraft landing procedures to support future bilateral training and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton Lee)

