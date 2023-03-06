JGSDF Tour USS Miguel Keith

Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Hiromasa Yamada, assigned to JGSDF Western Army Aviation group, speaks to Capt. Patrick Keller, commanding officer of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), and Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), during a tour of the Miguel Keith at CFAS, March 10, 2023. The Miguel Keith crew hosted the tour for JGSDF Western Army Aviation group personnel to familiarize them with the ship and aircraft landing procedures to support future bilateral training and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton Lee)

