JGSDF Tour USS Miguel Keith

Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), translates for Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) members assigned to the JGSDF Western Army Aviation group during a tour of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) at CFAS March 10, 2023. The Miguel Keith crew hosted the tour for JGSDF Western Army Aviation group personnel to familiarize them with the ship and aircraft landing procedures to support future bilateral training and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton Lee)

