    JGSDF Tour USS Miguel Keith [Image 4 of 12]

    JGSDF Tour USS Miguel Keith

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), translates for Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) members assigned to the JGSDF Western Army Aviation group during a tour of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) at CFAS March 10, 2023. The Miguel Keith crew hosted the tour for JGSDF Western Army Aviation group personnel to familiarize them with the ship and aircraft landing procedures to support future bilateral training and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 00:41
    Photo ID: 7674228
    VIRIN: 230310-N-WS494-1076
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF Tour USS Miguel Keith [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    JGSDF
    USS Miguel Keith ESB 5

