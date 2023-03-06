Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF Tour USS Miguel Keith

    JGSDF Tour USS Miguel Keith

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Patrick Keller, commanding officer of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), and Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Hiromasa Yamada, assigned to JGSDF Western Army Aviation group, perform a gift exchange during a tour of the Miguel Keith at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo March 10, 2023. The Miguel Keith crew hosted the tour for JGSDF Western Army Aviation group personnel to familiarize them with the ship and aircraft landing procedures to support future bilateral training and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton Lee)

    This work, JGSDF Tour USS Miguel Keith [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    JGSDF
    USS Miguel Keith ESB 5

