2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations

U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph Odonovan, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, assembles a .50-caliber machine gun during the 2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Competition held on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 7, 2023. The competition demonstrated the readiness and lethality of Georgia Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kayden Reed)

